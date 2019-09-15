The Blade Obituaries
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
View Map
Ronald A. Spencer


1942 - 2019
Ronald A. Spencer Obituary
Ronald A. Spencer

Ronald A. Spencer, 77, of Curtice, Ohio, died unexpectedly Thursday evening, September 12, 2019, at Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Ron was born July 19, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Harry A. and Mary E. (Snyder) Spencer. On August 10, 1963, in Toledo he married Faye E. Moritz. For 39 years Ron worked as a yardmaster for CSX Railroad in Walbridge at the Lakefront docks retiring in 2002. Ron was very active in the Masons being a member of the Genoa Masonic Lodge #433 and the OH chapter, the Genoa Council; the Eu-Tah Commandery, the KYCH, the Woodbine Eastern Star #61; Temple Court #8 and Baa Hanii Court #9 Order of the Amaranth and a Past Grand Patron of the Grand Court in Arizona. Ron was also a member of the Civil War Sons of the Union Veterans and Sons of the American Legion.

In addition to his wife, Faye, Ron is survived by his daughter, Traci Spencer, sons, Richard (Fran) Spencer and Todd (Theresa) Spencer; grandchildren, Shawn Keefe (Stacy), Elizabeth (William), Richard, Jr. (Lindsay), Nate, Veronica, Kyle and Jessica, seven great grandchildren; and brother, Donald Spencer. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Rani Faye Spencer, and sister, Jo Ann Hazel.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa; the Masonic service will be held at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019, with burial to follow in Allen Township Cemetery, Williston. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Ronald may be directed to Baa Hanii Court #9 for Diabetic Research, c/o the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 501 West St., Genoa, OH 43430. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
