Ronald Alan Primeau
March 6, 1952 - August 2, 2020
Ronald A. Primeau, age 68, of Pemberville, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Toledo Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on March 6, 1952, in Cleveland, OH, to Walter and Jean (Holsing) Primeau. On June 24, 1978, he married Anita Castillo at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Pemberville, OH. Ronald and Anita have raised three children and recently celebrated 42 years of marriage. In 1981, he earned a Master Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University. Ronald taught business in the Sylvania City Schools for 35 years before he retired. In addition to teaching, he coached cross country, swimming, and most notably track and field, for which he was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015 for many honors including but not limited to: eight NLL Championships, District Runners-Up (1995) and Regional Runners-Up (1991), 21 Invitational Championships, an impressive dual meet record of 128-21, District Coach of the Year (1988 and 1995), an eight-time NLL Coach of the Year, and nomination for State Coach of the Year in 1988. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren who he watched grow and excel in all they did and continue to do. Ronald's other memberships and joys included: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he served in all capacities of church council, most currently as co-president, worked part-time at Spartan Chemical, all things Cleveland, Saturday morning card games with his friends, vacationing at his second home in Florida, spending time in the great outdoors, and listening to music in his office.
In addition to his wife Anita, he is survived by his children, Jessica (Corey) Loomis of Bowling Green, Matthew (Rachel) Primeau of Perrysburg and Katie (Robert) Danielson of Olmsted Falls, OH; grandchildren, Braden, Payton, Ashton, Abel, and Olive. He is also survived by his brother, Douglas Primeau of MI. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Clark and brother, David Primeau.
Friends will be received 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 14545 New Rochester Road, Pemberville, OH. Family will be received 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. with a private family service to follow. Ronald will be laid to rest in a family committal Service, at Fish Cemetery, near the family home in Pemberville. Officiating will be Rev. Melanie Haack. Due to the current health concerns, social distancing and face masks are required. If you are not feeling well, please refrain from attending. Memorial contributions may take the form of contributions to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com