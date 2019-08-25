|
Ronald Blankenship
Ronald M. Blankenship passed away Friday August 23, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio at the age of 72. He was born May 30, 1947 in Gallipolis, Ohio to Henry & Hazel (Smith) Blankenship. Ronald served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea honorably discharged in January of 1973. He worked in insurance sales for United American and eventually returned to the family business, Blankenship Heating & Cooling. Ronald retired due to his health and loss of sight.
He was a member of Swanton Church of the Nazarene where he was very active. Ronald loved learning and attended the Blind School in Battle Creek, MI and would go to the Toledo Blind Outreach.
His greatest love was his family especially his grandchildren. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Delbert and Ray Blankenship and sister Minnie Esterline. He is survived by significant other Nancy Wymer; children Sean (Jennifer) Griewahn and Brigette Siwajek; twenty grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home Monday from 4 – 8 PM and funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in the Swanton Church of the Nazarene 315 W. Airport Hwy. Swanton, OH. Memorial tributes may be made to his family to offset expenses via the funeral home website.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019