Ronald C. Kaczmarek, 79, of Toledo, passed away suddenly on January 29, 2020. Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 37 years, Karen; daughters, Barbara Clark and Laura Metz; brother, John Kaczmarek; sister, Barbara Vergiels; grandchildren, Amber Clark, Kevin Davis, Zachary Clark and Tony Goldsmith; and four great-grandchildren. Ron also leaves behind other family members and friends, especially those from American Table restaurant, and his faithful companion, his dog Maddie Jane. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Gertrude Kaczmarek.

Ron was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Washington Redskins fan and he also enjoyed golfing until his health declined and he was no longer able to play the game. Ron served in the United States Air Force for 20 years before retiring and he was a Vietnam veteran. Ron worked for the State of Ohio for 23 years before retiring.

Ron was a member of Przybylski American Legion Post #642 for 30 years, serving as commander and finance officer. He was also commander of Lucas County American Legion and served the great First District of Ohio American Legion as chaplain and served as department historian when his friend Richard Zulch was commander of Ohio.

Services will be private. The family request any memorial donations to be made in Ron's name to Przybylski Post #642, 2810 Airport Hwy., Toledo, Ohio 43609.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
