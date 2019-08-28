|
|
Ronald C. Schultz
Ronald C. "Ron" Schultz, age 80, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Lakes of Sylvania. He was born on February 20, 1939 to Elmer and Genevieve (Law) Schultz in Detroit, MI. Ron was a graduate of Macomber High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Toledo Fire Department after 28 years of service, Station 23 is where he spent much of his working career.
Ron was avid golfer, bowler, hockey enthusiast, rooted for all of the Detroit sports teams and just enjoyed life and was a simple family man. He will be dearly missed by his wife, children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 53 years, Marlene (Matuszak) Schultz; daughter, Audra (Steve) Martinez; son, Grant Bishop; grandchildren, Kassandra Schultz and Zofia Martinez; sister-in-law, Patricia Matuszak; cousin, Karen Law and furry great-granchildren, Nero and Rory. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Newman.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to the Toledo Area Humane Society or to Toledo Fire Fighters Museum.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019