Ronald C. Stevens, 74, of Estero, Florida, died peacefully at home on June 8, 2020 in Estero, Florida during his third battle with colon cancer. Ron was born in Napoleon, Ohio on November 3, 1945, son of the late Everett and Violet (Bleeks) Stevens, and is survived by one brother, Gene and Elaine (Bichan) Stevens of Findlay, OH.



On August 19, 1967, Ron married Sue (Willis) Stevens from Flat Rock, Michigan. They have two children and five grandchildren, Mark and Gina (McBride) Stevens, Andrew and Brandon (Northville, Michigan) and Kacy (Stevens) and Ron Myers Jr., Hope, Jaxson, and Blake (Perrysburg, OH).



After graduating high school in 1963, Ron was a student-athlete at Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan participating in the MIAA basketball program and was graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Ron taught and coached in Archbold, Hilltop, and Edgerton Schools.



Ron, a lifelong resident of Ohio, and Sue became permanent residents of Estero, Florida in 2005 after his retirement as a teacher, coach, radio color man, and sporting goods salesman.



The family will have a Celebration of Life for Ron, Monday, July 13 at 10:00 am at the Archbold United Methodist Church in Archbold, Ohio.



Tributes to acknowledge Ron's passion, contributions, service, and dedication to education and athletics may be made to the Ron Stevens Memorial Fund. Recognitions will be awarded to great teammates, one male and one female three-sport athletes from the 2020 graduating classes of Archbold, Edgerton, and Napoleon High Schools as well as the 2020 graduated student-athletes from the Adrian College Men's Basketball Team, the University of Toledo Women's Volleyball Team, the Grand Valley State University Men's Golf and Women's Soccer Teams, and the Evans Scholars Program for caddies from Meadowbrook Country Club.



Contributions may be directed to Ron Stevens Memorial Fund



c/o Mr. John Shaffer



Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler, & Breininger



117 W Maple St,



Bryan, Ohio 43506





