Ronald C. Stevens
Ronald C. Stevens, 74, of Estero, Florida, died peacefully at home on June 8, 2020 in Estero, Florida during his third battle with colon cancer. Ron was born in Napoleon, Ohio on November 3, 1945, son of the late Everett and Violet (Bleeks) Stevens, and is survived by one brother, Gene and Elaine (Bichan) Stevens of Findlay, OH.

On August 19, 1967, Ron married Sue (Willis) Stevens from Flat Rock, Michigan. They have two children and five grandchildren, Mark and Gina (McBride) Stevens, Andrew and Brandon (Northville, Michigan) and Kacy (Stevens) and Ron Myers Jr., Hope, Jaxson, and Blake (Perrysburg, OH).

After graduating high school in 1963, Ron was a student-athlete at Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan participating in the MIAA basketball program and was graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Ron taught and coached in Archbold, Hilltop, and Edgerton Schools.

Ron, a lifelong resident of Ohio, and Sue became permanent residents of Estero, Florida in 2005 after his retirement as a teacher, coach, radio color man, and sporting goods salesman.

The family will have a Celebration of Life for Ron, Monday, July 13 at 10:00 am at the Archbold United Methodist Church in Archbold, Ohio.

Tributes to acknowledge Ron's passion, contributions, service, and dedication to education and athletics may be made to the Ron Stevens Memorial Fund. Recognitions will be awarded to great teammates, one male and one female three-sport athletes from the 2020 graduating classes of Archbold, Edgerton, and Napoleon High Schools as well as the 2020 graduated student-athletes from the Adrian College Men's Basketball Team, the University of Toledo Women's Volleyball Team, the Grand Valley State University Men's Golf and Women's Soccer Teams, and the Evans Scholars Program for caddies from Meadowbrook Country Club.

Contributions may be directed to Ron Stevens Memorial Fund

c/o Mr. John Shaffer

Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler, & Breininger

117 W Maple St,

Bryan, Ohio 43506


Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Archbold United Methodist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Coach Stevens passing. Many fond memories playing basketball at Edgerton for him of his great passion for the game and his players. Will miss his sense of humor and laugh. Condolences to Mrs. Stevens, Mark, Kacy and the family
Doug Snyder
Student
June 9, 2020
Ron was such a class guy. I was the MS principal in Bryan when Ron would bring his Archbold girls over for basketball. A wonderful teacher of the game and role model for his players. We would often "wager" how much time would be on the clock before Ron was half way out on the court giving "instruction". A wonderful man who made a great mark on children's lives and who will be missed.
Brion Deitsch
Friend
June 9, 2020
Mr Steves was my 6th grade teacher He was absolutely my favorite teacher He always made me feel special & helped me with my shyness! I will always remember him as bigger than life in my eyes ❤ Good teachers are so few - Thanks for being so kind
Elesa Pigmon
Student
June 9, 2020
So many fond memories of Ron...remember watching him playing basketball in high school, having the pleasure of teaching with him, and being able to call him a good friend. He put up a valiant fight and now his pain is over. Thoughts and prayers for all of the family. Rest in peace, Ron.
Rita A Schuette
Coworker
June 8, 2020
Always was very fond of this wonderful man. Great memories of him watching him coach only had the pleasure of him coaching me in grade school. But also a wonderful teacher and drivers ed instructor. More than anything just a wonderful man and friend. Til we meet again my friend. Prayers to all the family.

Chad Shaffer
Chad Shaffer
Friend
June 8, 2020
On behalf of Edgerton Local Schools thank you for the positive impact you had on students and athletes alike. Blessings to Sue and the rest of the Stevens family.
Kermit and Denise Riehle ❤
Kermit Riehle
Student
June 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our prayers and deepest sympathy to all of Rons family. Sincerely John and Mary Garver
John and Mary Garver
Acquaintance
June 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Steven's passing. I remember him as a freat coach at Edgerton high school. My thoughts and prayers to the family. May your many wonderful memories help guide you through this time.
Jill Nihart VanZyl
Student
June 8, 2020
I sad to hear. To Sue, Kacy and the whole family we offer our most heartfelt condolences.

Greg, Tracy, Betsy, and Lauren
Friend
