1/1
Ronald D'Amato
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald D'Amato

Ronald D'Amato, 74, of Sylvania, OH, passed away, Monday, November 9, 2020.

He was born October 7, 1946, in Cleveland, OH, to parents William and Lucille (Bell) D'Amato. Ronnie was employed with Chrysler for more than 30 years before retiring. He was proud to have served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ronnie enjoyed all sports. He especially enjoyed horse gamming, especially the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stakes, the Preakness, and the internet cafes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Joan (Millner) D'Amato; Angela (Moses) McClinton; grandchildren, Victor, Preston, and Brooklyn Ferguson, and Mason Checovich; bro and best friend, Donald D'Amato; and step daughters, Dana Green, Jennifer Houser, and April Checovich.

Ronnie's life will be celebrated at the Chapel of Peace at Toledo Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m.. Friday November 13th, where family and friends may gather 30 minutes prior.

Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Chapel of Peace at Toledo Memorial Park
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Chapel of Peace at Toledo Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved