Ronald D'Amato
Ronald D'Amato, 74, of Sylvania, OH, passed away, Monday, November 9, 2020.
He was born October 7, 1946, in Cleveland, OH, to parents William and Lucille (Bell) D'Amato. Ronnie was employed with Chrysler for more than 30 years before retiring. He was proud to have served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ronnie enjoyed all sports. He especially enjoyed horse gamming, especially the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stakes, the Preakness, and the internet cafes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Joan (Millner) D'Amato; Angela (Moses) McClinton; grandchildren, Victor, Preston, and Brooklyn Ferguson, and Mason Checovich; bro and best friend, Donald D'Amato; and step daughters, Dana Green, Jennifer Houser, and April Checovich.
Ronnie's life will be celebrated at the Chapel of Peace at Toledo Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m.. Friday November 13th, where family and friends may gather 30 minutes prior.
