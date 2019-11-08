|
Ronald "Ron" D. Adams
Ronald (Ron) was born November 7, 1949. He passed away September 20, 2019. He was the Son of Mable Adams & James W. Adams, Sr. He leaves behind his wife Dawnetta Adams, daughter Tiffany C. Adams, sister Evette Adams-Lawson and brother James W. Adams, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts & uncles.
Ron was in the 1967 graduation class of Scott High School & attended the University of Toledo. He retired from the State of Ohio/OSHEA.
Ron was also a well known Singer & Guitar Player in the Toledo, Ohio and Michigan area.
Ron & Dawnetta joined their lives in marriage in 2003 and resided in Columbus, Ohio.
A Memorial for Ronald D. Adams will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Mt. Nebo Baptist Church 831 N. Detroit Ave. 43607
There will be a Repass at 'The Chop House' Restaurant, 300 N. Summit, Toledo, Ohio, in the Promedica Bulding, on the River side
Published in The Blade on Nov. 8, 2019