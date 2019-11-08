Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt Nebo Baptist Church
831 N Detroit Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
831 N. Detroit Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald D. "Ron" Adams


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald D. "Ron" Adams Obituary
Ronald "Ron" D. Adams

Ronald (Ron) was born November 7, 1949. He passed away September 20, 2019. He was the Son of Mable Adams & James W. Adams, Sr. He leaves behind his wife Dawnetta Adams, daughter Tiffany C. Adams, sister Evette Adams-Lawson and brother James W. Adams, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts & uncles.

Ron was in the 1967 graduation class of Scott High School & attended the University of Toledo. He retired from the State of Ohio/OSHEA.

Ron was also a well known Singer & Guitar Player in the Toledo, Ohio and Michigan area.

Ron & Dawnetta joined their lives in marriage in 2003 and resided in Columbus, Ohio.

A Memorial for Ronald D. Adams will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Mt. Nebo Baptist Church 831 N. Detroit Ave. 43607

There will be a Repass at 'The Chop House' Restaurant, 300 N. Summit, Toledo, Ohio, in the Promedica Bulding, on the River side

Published in The Blade on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -