Ronald D. SayreRonald D. Sayre, 66, of Toledo, OH, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He was born January 23, 1954, in Toledo, OH, to Waldo and Lenore (Meiring) Sayre.Ron was employed for more than 20 years at Scottdel as a Truck Driver. He was a career Army Reserve Staff Sergeant retiring on January 23, 2014. During his time with the Reserves Ron earned numerous accommodations and medals. Ron was a lifetime member of Adams Conservation Club. Ron was an avid fisherman, hunter and Nascar enthusiast and enjoyed any activity that involved spending time with his nieces, nephews and cousin, Keith.There wasn't a single holiday that Ron didn't enjoy celebrating with decorations, tons of food and of course his infectious belly laughs. Ron was happiest making others happy he was a loyal friend and neighbor always ready with a helping hand.Ron will be desperately missed by his family and his faithful companion, Trigger.He is survived by his loving brother, Harley (Deborah) Sayre; niece, Stephanie (Bill) DeWitt and nephew, John H. Sayre; great niece and nephews, Victoria (Shawn) Prater, Johnny Sayre, Troy DeWitt, Ryan Sayre and Andrew DeWitt. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. when the Funeral Service begins. Interment to follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider The Veteran's Association.Online condolences may be offered to Ronald's family at