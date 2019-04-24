|
|
Ronald David Levi
Ronald David Levi, 76 of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday April 16, 2019 in his home.
He was born February 17, 1943 at Womens & Children Hospital (Toledo) to Ormonde and Esther (Goldstein) Levi. After graduation from Whitmer High School in 1962. He attended The University of Toledo and graduated with a Bachelor in Business Administration degree in 1965.
He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He was awarded a Honorable Discharge in 1973.
He is survived by his sister, Gail Cooper, nieces Wendy Wexler and Michelle Wexler-Gessesse, nephew Alan Wexler and many great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Ron will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a contribution may consider a .
There is no visitation.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019