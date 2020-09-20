1/1
Ronald Duane Suess
1934 - 2020
Ronald Duane Suess

Ronald Duane Suess of Manistee, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born July 18, 1934, in Manistee, the son of John (Jack) and Gertrude (Lijewski) Suess.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jacqueline (Frank) Bentley; grandparents, John and Vera Suess; two special aunts, Kathryn Gregori and Marguerite Nave.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah (Iverson) Suess; children, Lynn (Rick) Salazar, John (Christy) Suess, Karen (Michael) Fruth, and Stephen Suess. Other survivors are granddaughters, Caroline (Jason) Fitzwater and Gretchen (Nick) Schumaker; grandsons, Lorenzo and Gabriel Salazar; nieces, father-in-law, numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many dear friends.

Ron graduated from Manistee High School class of 1952. He studied Landscape Architecture at MSU and loved the Spartans always. He was employed by the University of Toledo, retiring in 1987.

Ron was very active and outgoing with a love of the outdoors, especially fishing. He loved the Great Lakes and being on Lake Michigan. Hobbies included gardening, downhill skiing, and camping in Michigan, many national parks, and Alaska.

He married Debbie in 1994 in Waterville, Ohio, and she became his traveling, camping, and fishing partner after moving back to Manistee. They spent their winters in Gulf Shores. He is dearly missed by their Chinese Sharpei, Sharif aka the Ron-dog.

Being a military veteran, Ron became a volunteer driver for the Manistee Chapter DAV and greatly enjoyed meeting other veterans. Per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no visitation. Donations may be made to the Manistee DAV, Traverse Heart and Vascular program or the American Heart Association. Celebration of Life will be at a later date

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
