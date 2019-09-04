|
|
Ronald E. Disher
Ronald E. Disher, Waterville, OH, 85, passed away peacefully September 1, 2019 at Parkcliffe Community, Toledo, OH.
Ron was a retired teacher from Toledo Public Schools for 33 years. He owned and operated Disher Christmas Tree Farm in Whitehouse, OH for 50 years; was a Scott High School Varsity Baseball Coach, and also a farmer and member of the Toledo Zenobia Shrine Brass Band; 32 degree Mason and Scottish Rite Member. Ron was a Anthony Wayne Hall of Fame member, Former Anthony Wayne Board Member; in 1951, he was the first graduating class from Anthony Wayne High School; Former Providence township trustee; from 1951-1955, he attended The Ohio State University, pitcher Ohio State Varsity Baseball Team and 1955 National Championship; Ohio State Presidents Club Member and Varsity O Club and Buckeye Club.
Ron is survived by his brother Larry Disher (Barbara); daughters Rhonda (Disher) Wise (Steven); Alicia (Disher) Enright and Megan Disher (Megan's mother Cathy Disher) and ex-spouse Denise Boring Cook; Grandchildren Hunter Wise, Quinten Wise (Kara); Tyler Wise (Lisa Buffington), Joshua Wise (Kelly) and Christien Wise (Megan); Nephews Mike Disher, Jeff Disher (Kathy) and preceded in death ex-spouse, E. Lorraine Disher (mother of Rhonda and Alicia), mother Odell G. Disher, father T. Victor Disher and niece Amy Sue Disher. Special friends Bill & Leslie Hertzfeld; Ken Leininger and Jeremy Bruns for their loving support and care. Special thanks to family and friends who visited Ron during his time of need and giving him their time and loving support.
Ron enjoyed family gatherings, tending to the farm and his farm animals and pets. At Christmastime he loved his Christmas tree business and providing local area families the joy and experience of coming to the farm and searching the land for the perfect tree. For 8 years Ron raised Reindeer, Camels and Donkeys that he traveled to various communities displaying a live nativity scene for the public. And anyone who knew Ron knew that he loved to reminisce and tell a good story. Ron was a very proud Ohio State Alum and played on the Varsity Ohio State Baseball team 1951-1955 and was on the 1955 Big Ten Baseball Championship and participated in pitching a no-hit baseball game.
His teaching career began at Liberty Center and then transcended to Toledo Public Schools, most time was spent at Scott High School where he was a Varsity Baseball Coach. He worked to make a difference in young people's lives, was active in the OWE (Occupational Work Experience) program as the State President and always looked to teach his students and others the value of work ethic and growing up to be a responsible member of the community.
We would like to express our gratitude to Parkcliffe Community, Toledo, OH and Hospice of NW Ohio for caring for him in his final days.
Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to or Natures Nursery. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019