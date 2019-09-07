|
(News story) Ronald E. Disher, a teacher, coach, and partner in his family's Christmas tree farm, who raised reindeer and camels for Christmas season events, died Sunday at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community, Toledo. He was 84.
He succumbed to a stroke, his daughter Rhonda Wise said, but went to the facility in March as a result of multi-infarct dementia.
The Providence Township resident was a career educator, retiring from Scott High School in Toledo, where he also was head baseball coach and an assistant football coach. A science teacher, his specialty became the occupational work experience program. Students spent a few hours a day taking academic classes, but otherwise went to jobs.
Mr. Disher and the other teachers monitored students' off-campus portion of the day and checked regularly with employers.
"He was trying to get them employed and find really good jobs and find them a future. Not everybody can go to college," his daughter said. "He took great pride in all that."
He was a former leader of a group of occupational work experience educators from around the state.
Mr. Disher was assigned to the program at Rogers for about a decade, starting in 1970. He returned to Scott afterward.
"Ron was a good teacher and a terrific role model for these kids, because he was such a hard worker himself," said Tom Falvey, an occupational work experience teacher who retired in 1995 from Rogers High School.
Mr. Disher taught and coached at Liberty Center and in Sylvania at the start of his career.
For decades, families across northwest Ohio got their Christmas tree from the Disher Christmas Tree Farm near Whitehouse. In 1951 he joined his father T. Victor Disher - a farmer and appliance store owner - and his brother, Larry, in starting the tree farm. Five Christmas seasons later, the first trees were ready for harvest.
Mr. Disher also grew corn and soybeans. He had chickens and brought the eggs to school, Mr. Falvey recalled.
"If my poultry and livestock hadn't brought me pleasure all my life I wouldn't have done it," Mr. Disher told Mary Alice Powell in 2013.
The family ended Christmas tree sales with the 2004 season. Several years earlier Mr. Disher had the idea of adding reindeer to the setting. By 2002 he had a herd of 33 animals.
"He thought it would be a good draw," his daughter said. He even bought three camels and donkeys, which he would take to communities in the area for live nativity scenes.
"He wasn't a traditional guy by any means. Who just goes and buys reindeer? Who has camels in northwest Ohio?" his daughter said. He was a supporter of the Reindeer Owners and Breeders Association and a founder of the Reindeer Research Project, to improve conditions for the animals in Alaska.
Mr. Disher was a former Providence Township trustee and served on the Anthony Wayne Board of Education.
"He was interested in children and their well being," said Darryl "Bud" Bauman, Sr., of Whitehouse Motors. "That was a big thing - his ability to give back and make the community better."
He was born Dec. 26, 1933, to Odell and T. Victor Disher. He was in Anthony Wayne High School's first graduating class in 1951. He played baseball and was the starting quarterback.
At Ohio State University, he played baseball, pitching a no-hitter during the team's 1955 Big Ten championship season. He was a 1955 Ohio State graduate, and he received education degrees from Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo.
He was a 2001 inductee of the Anthony Wayne Alumni Association Hall of Fame.
He was formerly married to the late E. Lorraine Disher, Denise Boring Cook, and Cathy Disher.
Surviving are his daughters Rhonda Wise, Alicia Enright, and Megan Disher; brother, Larry Disher, and five grandchildren.
Services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee, where the family will receive friends after 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to or Nature's Nursery near Whitehouse.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 7, 2019