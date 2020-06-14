Sgt. Maj USMC (Ret.) Ronald E. Schramm
1941 - 2020
Ronald E. Schramm, Sr. Sgt. Maj USMCR (ret)

Ronald E. Schramm Sr., age 79 of Rossford, Ohio passed on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on February 12, 1941 in Rossford to Adolph and Dorothy (Mathias) Schramm. Ron was a 1959 graduate of Rossford High School. On November 3, 1962 he married Judith Ann Bilski at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rossford and together they raised four children. Ron was employed with Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company, retiring after more than 30 years. He also spent 30 years in the United States Marine Corps Reserves where he achieved the rank of Sergeant Major. He was a member and former Commandant of the Marine Corps League Lou Diamond Detachment and a member of the Marine Corps Devil Dogs. Ron was active in Toys for Tots, the Marine Corps Birthday Ball Planning Committee and the Landing Party Breakfast Planning Committee. Ron was also a volunteer with the Rossford Fire Department for 10 years. He was a lifelong member of Zoar Lutheran Church and an active member of the Rossford American Legion Post 533. Ron enjoyed vacationing with his wife on the North Carolina Coast, going there once or twice a year for the last 40 years. He has traveled to all 50 states with his wife, children and grandsons. His stop in Hawaii was a layover that continued to the Marine Corps hallowed ground of Iwo Jima. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will always be remembered.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Schramm; children, Ron (Pat) Schramm, Jr., Leann (Mark) Marek, Jennifer Schramm and Mark Schramm; grandchildren, Ron Schramm III, Jimmy Grandowicz, Megan (Jimmy) Inglis and Geoffrey (Karla) Marek; great granddaughters, Jozie and Olivia; brothers, Myron (Cheri) Schramm, Raymond Schramm, and Leonard Schramm. Also surviving is Ron's extended family, including in-laws, and many nieces and nephews; friends; and his dog, Katy Jo.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles Schramm and Leroy Schramm; sister, Virginia Mick and his fur babies, Rusty, Julie and Annie.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH 43460 on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. where a Military Order and Final Salute. will be held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church 314 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, OH 43551 where the family will greet visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg with Military Honors. Memorial contributions in Ron's memory may be directed to Toys for Tots, 28828 Glenwood Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Zoar Lutheran Church Kitchen of Hope. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

"From the halls of Montezuma

To the shores of Tripoli

We fight our nation's battles

On air, land and sea"

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
June 13, 2020
I am so very sorry Judy and your family for the loss of Ron. It is a devastating
Loss for all of you! He is with the Lord now. I will keep you all in my prayers.
Bob and Rosemary.
Bob and Rosemary Kamenca
Friend
June 13, 2020
feel sure that Ron knew my late husband, Marine Colonel Ted Jenkins who died last September. Anyway, being a Marines widow, I know how dedicated our husbands were to the Corp and how proud they were of their service. Bless you and your family at this time and always.
Anne Jenkins
