(News story) Ronald Edward Bielski, a retired Rossford police chief, died Nov. 11 at McLaren Flint Hospital in Flint, Mich. He was 83.
He died of a massive stroke, his wife of 60 years, Martha Bielski, said.
Mr. Bielski retired from Rossford police in August, 1991 after serving as police chief since January, 1989. He began patrolling Rossford streets part-time in 1958, was appointed full time in 1965, and became a sergeant five years later.
"He is considered a legend around here," Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon said. "He was a very kind man, very well-loved and respected in the community...He was the definition of a community police officer. Everyone knew him and he knew them. He was really about community policing... He was very accessible."
A self-described "last of the old-time cops" in Rossford, Mr. Bielski told The Blade a week before he retired that he had "a lot of misgivings" when he formally announced his retirement.
"It took me about two weeks to get over it, to realize that I wasn't going to be there every day any more. You miss the red light and siren...," he said.
But, he said, since becoming chief he had felt like the pace of his life had been "a hectic one" and that he wanted "to get out of the fast lane."
"He's gonna be missed. He's a good person, a good officer, and a good friend," then Rossford Mayor Louis Bauer, Jr., told The Blade about the chief when the latter retired.
As Mr. Bielski looked back at his career, he said two accomplishments stood out as the most memorable.
The first came in 1982, when he attended a 10-month FBI National Academy for police officers, held in Quantico, Va. The other was a major drug bust in the mid-1970s, when Rossford police seized marijuana then valued at $500,000.
"He was easy-going. And he would go an extra step to help anyone. If, for example, he saw a guy step out of a bar unable to drive, he would offer him a ride home," Mrs. Bielski said. "He always had a smile on his face, but in a serious situation he would turn around right away and get serious."
"And he loved to kid around," she went on to say. "He would do something just to see how you would react. And then he would start laughing...He [also] loved to be spoiled. He always kidded me that I got him through a lemon-meringue pie. And he had a sweet tooth all his life."
Mr. Bielski was born Jan. 21, 1936 in Rossford to Stella and Edward Bielski.
In 1954, he graduated from Rossford High School. He then enlisted in the Air Force, where he served for four years in Greenland until his honorable discharge.
He then returned to the Toledo area and worked for a laundry company and was a foreman at what then was Kaiser Jeep while working part-time as a patrolman.
In retirement, he enjoyed traveling by a travel trailer in the United States and Canada with his wife, with whom he also shared a hobby of rock hunting and rock polishing, especially to make agate jewelry.
In 2006, they built a second home in Burt Lake, Mich., and had since enjoyed staying there together.
Along with his wife, Martha Bielski, surviving are his daughters, Deborah Kobylak and Kathleen Goodman; son, Christopher Bielski; sister, Sharon Bohner; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home in Rossford.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Church, Rossford, where the family will greet visitors from 9 a.m. that day in the church narthex.
The family suggests tributes to the church, the National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods, Indian River, Mich., or to the Cheboygan County Humane Society, Cheboygan, Mich.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 19, 2019