Ronald F. Navarre


1938 - 2020
Ronald F. Navarre Obituary
Ronald F. Navarre was born on May 13, 1938 to Fred and Doris (Frank) Navarre in Toledo, Ohio. He died on March 2, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence.

He is survived by his daughters, Nichoel (Randy) Van Etten and Jessica Riebe; sister, Rhonda (Dennis) Kelley; grandson, Brandon Crawford; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Van Etten, Mya and Audrey Crawford; nephew, Ryan White. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl (Knapp); son, Ronald Navarre Jr; daughter, Sherri Navarre; parents, Fred and Doris Navarre; grandson, Jordan Van Etten.

Ronnie, as we all knew him, loved to play golf, which he held the record at Tamaron Country Club for highest score, gamble, especially KENO, and watch Jimmy Swaggart which was on channel one up from 159. This life and the next Dad. I U, old man!!

Services will be private. Any donations can be made to Ebeid Hospice Residence.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
