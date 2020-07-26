1/1
Ronald F. "Ron" Recknagel
1945 - 2020
03/06/1945 - 07/23/2020

Ronald "Ron" F. Recknagel, age 75, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on July 23, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital. He was born on March 6, 1945, in Toledo, Ohio, to Ernest and Marion (Fry) Recknagel. Ron was a 1963 graduate of Whitmer High School and a veteran of the Air National Guard. He worked at Jeep and GM in the Tool and Die Department. Ron was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Master in Perrysburg and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, trap and skeet shooting and field training Labrador Retrievers. Most of all, he enjoyed following his children and grandchildren in all of their activities.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary; son; Ronald (Jane); daughter, Kim (Mark) Nagle; grandchildren, Samantha, D.J., and Jimmy; sister Judy Weiderhold and his best friend fur buddy, Mater, as well as grand-fur children, Crockett, Frank and Daisy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital for the loving care they gave Ron during his final days.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road, Rossford, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Monday July 27, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Master in Perrysburg. Per the state mandate face masks will be required at both the visitation and funeral services and we ask that social distancing be respected. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Master. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Lutheran Church of the Master
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 25, 2020
Ron was a great friend and hunting buddy He will be missed I will miss his visits to the UP.
Daniel Sharrard
Friend
July 24, 2020
So enjoyed working with Ron, he will be missed at our breakfasts. You have my deepest condolences.
Ron VanEtten
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Worked with Ron in tool room at GM Toledo for many years. He was a good friend and great guy. RIP Ron
Bob Hiser
Coworker
