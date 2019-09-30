|
|
(News story) Ronald Gabel, 77, a Toledo native who worked as a journeyman in the sheet-metal industry before buying a business of his own, died Thursday in his home in Devils Lake, Mich.
Mr. Gabel died of congestive heart failure, relatives said.
After graduating from Whitmer High School, Mr. Gabel began his career as a union sheet-metal apprentice and advanced to journeyman status in the mid-1960s. In 1973, he purchased VM systems Inc.
Relatives remembered him for his work ethic and desire to build upon his beloved trade through service on prominent committees.
Son Ken Gabel said his father served as a trustee for the Sheet Metal Contractors Association of Northwest Ohio as well as a committee member for the Joint Apprenticeship Training for 35 years. He added that his father also contributed to others' success by providing not only opportunities but access to tools.
"He'd hire guys and put them to work and buy tools to get them started," the son said.
Ken Gabel and Mr. Gabel's younger brother, Bob Gabel, 72, said many big contractors came to pay their respects to his late brother during visitation Sunday.
"We've had some big contractors in town who said he was the most honorable to do business with in the field," the brother said.
"He was just as honest as any man could be. He'd shake hands and give you his word. We could compete all day long and then break bread at the end of the day. Many attendees today have spoken of his honesty," the son said.
Ken Gabel also cited his father's lively personality and story-telling acumen that commanded attention in every room he entered.
"He always talked with his hands and he had this distinct raspy voice you'd always know when he entered a room. One man going through the line today said he couldn't tell if my dad was telling a story or leading an aerobics class," he said laughingly.
Above all, Ken said his father's legacy is centered around his love for family.
"He was a hard-working man, but at the end of the day he always made time for his family," he said.
As a grandfather of 11, Mr. Gabel is remembered as the "number one cheerleader" as he supported all of his grandchildren's activities.
"He went to soccer games, volleyball games, football games, you name it. He was constantly going to games. He was always there on the sidelines, supporting them," Ken Gabel said.
Together, Mr. Gabel and his wife - married in August, 1965 - enjoyed winters spent in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., where the couple created many memories on the ocean and around card tables with family and friends.
Mr. Gabel was born Nov. 23, 1942 in Toledo to Howard Gabel and Frances Gabel Boyer.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Sistie Gabel; daughter, Karey Glancey; sons, Ken and Craig Gabel; brothers, Bob and Jim Gabel; sister, Joan Nicholson; stepsister, Jan Rosebrock, and 11 grandchildren.
Walker Funeral Home handled arrangements. Visitation will resume at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary on the Lake church, Manitou Beach, Mich., where a funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m.
The family suggests memorial tributes to the church.
This is a news story by Bri'on Whiteside. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6368.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 30, 2019