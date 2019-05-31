Ronald H. Nowak



Ronald H. Nowak, 79, passed away on May 18th, 2019, at his favorite place in Augres, MI. He was a longtime resident of Toledo but enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. Ron was born November 2, 1939, to Harold Thomas and Eleanor Grimm. He graduated from Macomber High School before joining the U.S. Navy and serving for 3 years. Ron attended the University of Toledo where he received a degree in civil engineering. He worked as a construction worker for Local 33 Construction for over 30 years before retiring in 1997. Ron enjoyed playing sports, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and seeing the world with his longtime companion Bronnie Brown. Special thanks to Bronnie for the love and care she provided him throughout the years.



Ron was proceeded in death by his wife, Barbara Nowak; his parents and stepfather, George Nowak. He will be greatly missed by his brothers, Earl (Carol) Nowak and Daun(Sue) Nowak; his sons, Ronnie, Danny and Tony Nowak; daughter, Lori Christian; as well as 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion hall at 5580 Centennial Road in Sylvania on Saturday, June 1st, from 1-5pm, where a memorial service will begin at 2:00pm.



Published in The Blade on May 31, 2019