Ronald HasenfratzRonald George Hasenfratz, age 80, of Millbury, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2020. Ronnie, as his family knew him, was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 4, 1940 to George and Marie (Smith) Hasenfratz. He grew up helping his father in the family garage, George's Garage. This instilled a love of mechanics and he spent his career as a master mechanic of cars, diesel trucks, and hydraulic machinery.Ronnie was an outdoorsman at heart, enjoying hunting, snowmobiling with family and friends, as well as instilling in his children a love for Lake Erie walleye fishing. He was a member of the Golden Eagles and a lifetime NRA member.His greatest joy in life was his soul mate and loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn (Avery) Hasenfratz, his three children, and five cherished grandchildren.He is survived by his wife and best friend, Carolyn; his children, Susan (David) Ferner, Stephen Hasenfratz, Michael (Arlene) Hasenfratz; grandchildren, Megan, Christopher, Elizabeth, Trent, and Luke; siblings, James (Barbara) Hasenfratz, Helen Bowers, Mary (Roland) Mihalik, Barbara (Paul) Gerrard, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church or to the donor's choice.