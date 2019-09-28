|
Ronald Howard Gabel
Ron Gabel passed away in peace on Thursday, September 26, surrounded by his loving wife and their three children. Born November 23, 1942, Ron was from Toledo but currently lived at Devils Lake, Michigan.
Ron's generosity and love of family are two of the many gifts he shared so willingly. "Family first", was the motto he lived by. He was the number one cheerleader at his grandchildren's activities. His dresser over-flowed with colors from every school and gear for any kind of weather. Winters were spent in Fort Myers Beach where Ron and Sistie enjoyed family and friends. Whether by the beach or the pool, laughter could always be heard around the card table.
Ron began his career as a union apprentice in the sheet metal industry, becoming a journeyman in the mid 1960's. In 1973 he purchased VM Systems. He gave back to his trade in many ways. As an officer of SMCANO, he served on multiple committees including 35 years on the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee where he helped young men learn their craft. During these years he demonstrated a remarkable work ethic and became one of the most respected leaders in the industry.
Ron will be dearly remembered by his survivors: wife, Sistie, with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage in August; daughter Karey (Tim) Glancey; sons Ken Gabel, Craig (Kimberly) Gabel; 11 grandchildren, Breann, CJ, Devon, Nathan, Ashley, Jake, Caroline, Abbey, Sam, Maggie and Charlie; sister Joan (Tom) Nicholson; brothers Bob (Diana) Gabel, Jim (Kathy) Gabel; stepsister Jan Rosebrock (Dave); stepsister-in-law, Carolyn Boyer and stepfather Herb Boyer–103 years old; sisters-in-law Tootie Monaghan Morrette, Billie (Tom) Keller; brother-in-law Jim (Michelle) Ott and many nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Howard Gabel and Frances Gabel Boyer, niece Patti Monaghan Mia, nephew Ryan Gabel, stepbrother Doug Boyer and step-nephew Todd Rosebrock.
Friends may call at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. Rosary will be said at 1:00 PM with visitation to follow from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 29. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary on the Lake, 450 Manitou Road, Manitou Beach, MI on Monday, Sept. 30. Viewing at 10:00 AM and Mass at 11:00 AM. Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht and Fr. Ron Olszewski will con-celebrate. Interment will be in Green Cemetery, Manitou Beach, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019