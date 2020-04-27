(News story) Ronald I. Sturgill, a Toledo firefighter who won steady promotion in a 27-year career, and a pilot and aircraft builder who introduced children to flight through the Experimental Aircraft Association, died April 18 at the Manor of Perrysburg. He was 87. The cause was coronavirus, his son-in-law, Bryan Wisbon, said. A resident of the facility for about a year, he was ill for a week, Mr. Sturgill's daughter, Debbie Wisbon, said. The longtime South Toledo resident had myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular condition. He retired Nov. 12, 1986, after a nearly yearlong stint as an acting deputy fire chief. Mr. Sturgill was appointed to the Toledo fire division, as it was then known, on July 1, 1959. He served at stations across Toledo, from No. 5, then at Broadway and Logan Street in South Toledo to rescue squad 5 at No. 25 on Central Avenue; from the old No. 7 to the new No. 7, both at Franklin Avenue and Bancroft Street, to No. 14 on Reynolds Road in South Toledo. Mr. Sturgill was promoted to lieutenant on March 4, 1966; to captain on Jan. 15, 1971, and to district chief on March 5, 1976, according to Robert Schwanzl, a retired assistant chief. His daughter said, "He did not like to settle. He wanted to go as far as he could in everything he did." Chief Sturgill oversaw firefighting of a sector at the July, 1985, blaze that destroyed the sprawling Willis Day Business Center on Telegraph Road, Chief Schwanzl said. "For the most part he was very well respected," Chief Schwanzl said. "He knew the job and expected people to know the job. That's the guy he was. I would put him in the perfectionist category." He knew how to handle people - and he had supporters and detractors, his son-in-law said. "He was straightforward, and if you didn't do your job properly, he told you and would write you up," his son-in-law said. Chief Sturgill's Air Force service sparked his interest in flight. He was a aircraft mechanic stationed in Japan during the Korean War. Back home, he learned to fly and, through the years, had three planes, including a four-passenger Bonanza. "It was the freedom of being up there," his daughter said. Mr. Sturgill was a former president of Chapter 582, the Experimental Aircraft Association. Through the group's Young Eagles program, Chief Sturgill took children on 15-minute flights from the former Metcalf Field. His late wife, Shirley, was chapter secretary and helped plan events. He took about 16 years to build a replica Hawker Hurricane, a World War II fighter plane, at 5/?8 scale. He started the project in his garage, and when he needed more space, his firefighter comrades helped build a shop as big as the garage and fully heated so he could finish the project. Off-duty, Chief Sturgill formed Precision Optical. In his home workshop, he polished glass laser rods, some under contract for Owens-Illinois Inc. He would tell family the story of how a finished product was on a telescope sent to the moon. He continued the business through the early 1990s, during which his laser rods were used in tanks deployed in the Persian Gulf War. "It had to be so precise. He was thrilled with how he could manage that," his daughter said. "It was kind of a challenge." Mr. Sturgill was born April 21, 1932, to Grace and Benjamin Sturgill. He was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo. He was in the Masons and a member of the Quiet Birdmen, a society for male pilots. He was formerly married to the late Violet Relyea Sturgill. Their son, Thomas Sturgill, died in 2011. He and the former Shirley Kuyper married in 1970. She died Feb. 8, 2013. Surviving are his son, Bruce Sturgill; daughters Deborah Wisbon and Tami Ellison; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. A firefighter memorial service and celebration of life will be held later. Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home. The family suggests tributes to Maumee United Methodist Church. This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 27, 2020.