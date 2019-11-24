The Blade Obituaries
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Rossford, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Rossford, OH
Ronald I. Szydlowski


1938 - 2019
Ronald I. Szydlowski Obituary
Ronald I. Szydlowski

Ronald I. Szydlowski, age 81, of Conway, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, to Ervin and Theresa (Landowski) Szydlowski.

Ron graduated from Macomber High School, and The University of Toledo receiving a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed at Allied Chemical in Toledo, Ohio; General Tire in Ionia, Michigan; and GenCorp in Shelbyville, Indiana. He was a Retired Chief Petty Officer from the United States Navy. Ron moved to Conway, South Carolina in 1999. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and was a member of The American Legion Post 178 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

Ron is survived by his children, Michael (Jarae) of Summerville, SC, Richard of Toledo, OH, Steven (Deanna) of Toledo, Jeff (Annie) of Toledo and Denise of Toledo; grandchildren, Christopher (Brooke), Nikki, Jordan (Paul) Holtz, Jared, Kelsey, Rachel and great-granddaughter, Raelyn. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; brother, Terrence and step-brothers, Donald and Leonard Matuszak.

Family and Friends will be received at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, Rossford, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to any local veterans non-profit organization. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
