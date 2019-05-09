Fr. Ronald J. LeJeune January 1, 1945 ~ May 5, 2019



Fr. Ronald J. LeJeune, 74, of Reynoldsburg, OH, passed away on May 5, 2019, at his home. He was born on January 1, 1945, in Fremont, OH, the son of the late Robert J. and Beatrice (Happe) LeJeune.



Ron graduated High School and received his B.A. in Theology from the Pontifical College Josephinum College in Worthington, OH. He then received his Master's in Spanish from the University of Mexico in Mexico City. Fr. Ron was ordained a Roman Catholic Priest on April 3, 1971. He served the following parishes, throughout his forty years as a full-time priest, St. Mary's, Leipsic, OH, St. Mary's, Tiffin, OH, Our Lady of Lourdes, Genoa, OH, St. Joseph, Fremont, OH, Holy Trinity, Bucyrus, OH and St. Joseph, Galion, OH. He also spent several years teaching at Holy Spirit Seminary in Toledo, OH. Fr. Ron retired in 2011 and spent his retired years in Mexico.



Ron was an avid Ohio State University football fan. He led many prayer sessions prior to the home games when Woody Hayes was coaching. Through his many years of involvement with OSU he was able to host many father and son breakfasts with OSU Alumni at various parishes that he served. Ron was also a member of the Browns Backers. He loved cooking and his recipes were published in several cook books.



Ron is survived by his siblings, Linda (Tim) Payette, Columbus, OH, Richard (Deborah) LeJeune and Rex (Barbara) LeJeune both of Fremont, OH; nephews, Joe and Jeff Payette; niece, Michele Mong and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation: Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall, 709 Croghan St., Fremont, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Bishop Daniel Thomas as the principal celebrant. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont, Our Lady of Lourdes, Genoa or Holy Trinity, Bucyrus.



Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH 43420.



Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019