Services Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall 709 Croghan St. Fremont , OH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall 709 Croghan St. Fremont , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ronald LeJeune Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rev. Ronald J. LeJeune

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) The Rev. Ronald J. LeJeune, a parish priest and pastor whose Spanish-language fluency allowed him to serve Mexican-American Catholics across the Diocese of Toledo, died May 5 in his Reynoldsburg, Ohio, residence. He was 74.



He had cancer, his sister, Linda Payette said. He'd been unable to eat, drink, or swallow after cancer surgery about seven years ago, but continued to cook and entertain.



"With his pain and struggles he has gone through, he is truly to be admired," his sister said. "He had a big heart."



Father LeJeune recently moved to the Columbus area, where his sister lives. For about 20 years, he had a condominium south of Mexico City, and he moved there after retiring in 2011.



Father LeJeune's last assignment was as pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Bucyrus, Ohio, and in addition as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Galion, Ohio, when the diocese paired the parishes in July, 2010.



After he was ordained in 1971, Father LeJeune served at St. Mary Parish, Leipsic, Ohio. He later was assigned to St. Mary Parish in Tiffin and his childhood parish, St. Joseph in his native Fremont.



"He'd preach the word of God, and it was almost like he was talking to you," his sister said.



He was pastor from the late 1980s into the 1990s of Our Lady of Lourdes in Genoa, where nearly 20 percent of parishioners were Mexican-American. Also a gourmet cook, Father LeJeune cooked authentic Mexican dishes when it was his turn to play host for diocesan groups.



During the annual church picnic, parishioners could buy a chance to win a dinner for four cooked by Father LeJeune.



"He had an outgoing personality and loved to have fun," his brother Rex said, "but was still serious when he needed to be."



He was born Jan. 1, 1945, to Beatrice and Robert LeJeune and went to grade school at the parish school, St. Joseph in Fremont.



He went to high school and then received a bachelor's degree in theology from the Pontifical College Josephinum in Worthington, Ohio. He became interested in the people, language, and culture of Mexico through the migrant farm workers he met while growing up in Fremont. While in college, a bishop noted his proficiency in Spanish. He spent summer breaks studying Spanish in Mexico City and received a master's degree in the language from a university there.



He also taught at the former Holy Spirit Seminary in South Toledo for several years and afterward worked with Maryknoll priests in Mexico.



He was a loyal Ohio State University football fan, presiding at locker room prayers, and bringing big-name player alumni to father-son breakfasts he held at his parishes. He was the type of fan, his sister said, who'd sit in the stands through a snowstorm through the last play, no matter by how much the Buckeyes were ahead.



Surviving are his sister, Linda Payette, and brothers, Richard and Rex LeJeune.



Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in the parish hall of St. Joseph, Fremont, with funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church. Arrangements are by Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, Fremont.



The family suggests tributes to St. Joseph Church, Fremont; Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Genoa, or Holy Trinity Church, Bucyrus.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on May 9, 2019