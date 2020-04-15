(News story) Ronald J. Mickel, who used the latest technology - from toll-free phone numbers decades ago to the Internet - to transform his local custom picture frame business into a company with sales from across the continent, died Monday in his Perrysburg home. He was 86. He'd had heart problems, his wife, Jill Mickel said. Mr. Mickel sold American Frame, of Maumee, in 2017 to his daughters - Dana Dunbar, who is chief executive and chief financial officer, and Laura Jajko, president and chief marketing officer. "He was very proud of his daughters. They were involved in the business at young ages," his wife said. "They complement each other and get along famously. He was so happy that the business passed on to the next generation." In 1970, Mr. Mickel and his first wife, the former Elaine Baumgartner, an artist, opened a fine art gallery on South Byrne Road. Blade art editor Louise Bruner wrote about exhibits at the gallery that featured artists on the faculties of Bowling Green State University and the Toledo Museum of Art, and others. Mr. Mickel had taken a hardware store that became a paint and wallpaper and garden center. "Dad found himself really great at picture framing and learned the artist's way of thinking," his daughter Laura said. Mr. Mickel in a few years "had a reputation in the art world as a leading craftsman and a specialist in color coordination," Blade financial editor Robert Speck wrote in 1979. He knew that much of the art world's frame work was concentrated in New York - and surmised that with strong demand in northwest Ohio, the potential nationwide would be enormous, he said in 1979. He learned of a company that made an inexpensive aluminum frame that could be custom cut and shipped. He placed an ad in a magazine for artists and went on with his business and home life. Then came a call from the post office asking him to pick up his mail-orders from that magazine ad he'd placed. "It was stunning to him, and they immediately closed the gallery," daughter Laura said. He set up a saw in the family's South Toledo garage to cut the aluminum frames. As the business grew, he moved it into a dedicated facility, hired a person to help with operations and another to help with manufacturing. The business became ASF Corp., as in "aluminum section frame." The business moved to Arrowhead Park in 1979. He was born June 16, 1933, to Laura and James Mickel and grew up in North Toledo. Mr. Mickel was an Air Force veteran, serving in Korea at the end of the war, and attended the University of Toledo. Surviving are his wife, the former Jill Luebbe, whom he married Dec. 28, 1985; daughters Laura Jajko and Dana Dunbar; sons Mark and Matthew Mickel; six granddaughters, and a great-granddaughter. Services will be private, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Services may be viewed at 11 a.m. Thursday via facebook.com/?mystelias. Arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home. The family suggests tributes to St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, where he was a longtime member. This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 15, 2020.