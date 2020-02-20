Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Ronald J. "Ron" Montri Sr.


1956 - 2020
Ronald J. "Ron" Montri Sr. Obituary
Ronald "Ron" J. Montri, Sr.

Ronald "Ron" J. Montri, Sr., 63, of Toledo, Ohio, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in St. Anne Mercy Hospital. Born April 6, 1956, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Robert and Bernadette (Brennan) Montri. A 1974 graduate of the former DeVilbiss High School, he was employed by Jeep as an Union Stewart for 28 years, retiring in 2005. Ron was an avid Ohio State and Detroit Lions Fan. He also enjoyed road trips and riding his Harley Davidson.

Ron is survived by his loving children, Christie Montri, Joeie Rex, Jamie Montri, Carlee Montri and RJ Montri; parents, Robert "Bob" (Elsie) Montri and Bernadette McNary; brother, Kenneth (Cindy) Montri; sisters, Karen (Lynn) Evearitt, Diane (Jeremy) Foley and Cathy Burnett; grandchildren, Carissa, Alicia, Tristen, PJ and Braxton; great-grandchildren, Jayla and Celia. He is preceded in death by his brother, David Montri, son-in-law, Matt Rex.

Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at Noon, Saturday, February 22, 2020. Memorials may be made to .

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2020
