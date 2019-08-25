|
Ronald J. Nye
Ronald J. Nye, age 70 of Toledo passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on June 4, 1949 in Toledo to John and Eleanor (Kralik) Nye. Ron was a graduate of Rossford High School and had worked for Toledo Edison for many years.
Ron was preceded in death by his father.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother; brother, Chris (Pam) Nye and their daughter, Lauren; sister, Maureen (Bruce) Prochal. Also surviving are many extended family members.
A graveside service will take place at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg with Rev. Anthony Recker officiating. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019