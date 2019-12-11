|
Ronald J. Scott
Ronald James Scott, 79, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 21, 1940 and moved to Sandusky, Ohio, in 1948. He graduated from Sandusky High School in 1958, attended the Air Force Academy and started his career at NASA PlumbBrook Station. Following that Ronald was a Manager of Chemistry and Radiation Protection at David-Besse Nuclear Power Station for 25 years before retiring in 2001.
His favorite activity was golfing and traveling. He played golf almost daily at the Oak Harbor Golf Club until his health prevented him from participating. Ron had three holes-in-one.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 32 years, June; son, Jim (Gloria); sister, Nancy Benko; and brother-in-law, Bernard Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Mary (Dwelle) Scott; sister, Susan Reed; and brother-in-law, Steve Benko.
Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the St. John's United Church of Christ, 1213 Washington Street, Genoa, 43430, where the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
