Ronald J. Szurminski
1941 - 2020
Ronald J. Szurminski Ronald J. Szurminski, 78, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in the Parkcliffe Memory Care Community. He was born on October 22, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to Floyd and Phyllis Szurminski. Ron was a 1959 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He attended Toledo Barber College and worked as a barber for 45 years and was owner and operator of Barber Pole Styling Shop. He was a member of UFCW for over 25 years and also served as Treasurer of the organization. Ron enjoyed restoring old bicycles and was a lover of classic cars, his prized possession being his 1956 Chevy. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; son, Jeff (Anny) Szurminski; step-children, Jeff (Anita) Reynolds, Greg {Pam) Reynolds, Andrea (Bob) Kenney, Laura {Dana) Hostetler and Mark (Tara) Reynolds; sister, Diane Brown; and nephew, John (Alainna) Hartnett; as well as 8 grandchildren, Emily, Patrick, Gordon, Trent, Benton, Katrina, Erin and Cullen. It was Ron's wish to be cremated and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may take the form of a contribution to a charity of the donor's choice. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com. www.coylefuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
