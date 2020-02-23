|
|
Ronald J. Treesh
Ronald J. Treesh, 62, passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Ron was born October 7, 1957. After graduating, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base. While there, he married Denise Beauregard. Upon completion of his service, he remained in Las Vegas, working in the casino industry and retired as a supervisor with the State of Nevada Maintenance Department.
Ron Enjoyed NASCAR, was a big fan of The Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey team, riding motorcycles with his buddies and spending time with family and friends in Las Vegas. Ron will be sadly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence V. Treesh and is survived by his mother, Peggy Treesh; sisters, Pamela Pyles, Vicki Treesh and Sherri (Jim) McNamara; nieces, Roxanne Treesh and Erica (Derek) Hoen; grand-niece, Tiesha Elliot and grand-nephews, Ryan, Leland, Emmitt and Benjamin Hoen.
Funeral service will be held in Nevada.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020