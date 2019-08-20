Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Ronald J. Wisniewski Sr.


1951 - 2019
Ronald J. Wisniewski Sr. Obituary
Ronald J. Wisniewski Sr.

Ronald J. Wisniewski Sr., age 68, of Swanton, passed away peacefully August 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Ronald was born April 24, 1951 in Toledo to John and Hazel (Hatfield) Wisniewski. He was self employed until his retirement in 2008. Ron collected classic cars and enjoyed camping, boating, spending time with grandchildren, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Wisniewski; son, RJ (Lisa) Wisniewski; sister, Sandra (Al) Osborne; brother-in-law, Tim (Shirley) Merritt; his favorite grandchildren, Lindsay and Ryan and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Chuck and Joyce Merritt; brother-in-law, Mike Merritt and his side kick, Marley.

The family will receive guests Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.

To leave a special message for Ron's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
