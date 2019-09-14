|
Ronald James McVicker
Ronald passed away July 12, 2019, at St. Vincents Hospital in August, 2019. He graduated from The University of Toledo with a Bachelors Degree in Marketing.
Ronald worked for Libbey Owens Ford in Toledo and then was transferred to Chicago, Illinois, where he worked as a District Sales Representative.
Ronald is survived by his brother, Dale and his sister, Beverly and her husband, Vern. Ron is also survived by his nephew, Jason and niece, Stephanie.
Services will be private.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019