Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald McVicker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald James McVicker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald James McVicker Obituary
Ronald James McVicker

Ronald passed away July 12, 2019, at St. Vincents Hospital in August, 2019. He graduated from The University of Toledo with a Bachelors Degree in Marketing.

Ronald worked for Libbey Owens Ford in Toledo and then was transferred to Chicago, Illinois, where he worked as a District Sales Representative.

Ronald is survived by his brother, Dale and his sister, Beverly and her husband, Vern. Ron is also survived by his nephew, Jason and niece, Stephanie.

Services will be private.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.