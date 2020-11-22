Ronald James "Swannie" SwanRonald James Swan, 72, of Luckey, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1947 to Gerald and Ruth Swan. Ron was a graduate of Waite High School and worked as a truck driver for Cimarron Express, Inc. and MCS Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, boating and cooking on the grill. In his spare time, Ron was a sports and baseball card collector. He will be dearly missed.Ron is survived by his brothers, Jackie (Marie) Fields, Robert (Tam) Swan, and Tom (Joyce) Swan; several nieces and nephews; and long-time special friend, Pat Oliger who was always there for him. He was preceded in death by his parents.A memorial gathering will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. where a memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's choice.