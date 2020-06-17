Ronald Joseph Shiple
1947 - 2020
Ronald Shiple

Ronald Joseph Shiple, age 73, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Ron was born to Joseph and Doris (Mahler) Shiple in Toledo, Ohio, on March 4, 1947. He graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1965 and went on to serve our country in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. After the war, Ron received a bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo and worked at L.O.F. His heart was always with sports and recreation. He was a longtime official for volleyball, basketball and softball. Ron also enjoyed coaching when his daughters were younger and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed celebrating their many successes. Ron enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing. He loved his Rock and Roll music and watching westerns on TV.

Ron is survived by his loving partner of 25 years, Debra Speer; daughters, Bethany (Robert) Duke and Carla (Shawn) Spears; former spouse, Gail Shiple; grandchildren, Marisa, Grant, Ethan and Grady; great-granddaughter, Faye; siblings, Mary (Bob) Gardner, Bev (Ron) Pelton, Jerry (Pat) Shiple, Rick (Connie) Shiple, Karen (Fred) Baumgartner, Barb (John) Gray, Marcia (John) Knollman, and Chris Granger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Doris and a sister, Nancy Dominique.

Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Parkway, Ste. 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
