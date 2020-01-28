Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Ronald L. Berlincourt


1932 - 2020
Ronald L. Berlincourt Obituary
Ronald L. Berlincourt

Ronald Leroy Berlincourt, age 87, of Holland, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 24, 2020, at Spring Meadows Nursing Home. Ron was born May 12, 1932, in Toledo to Franklin and Iva (Hayes) Berlincourt. Ron served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War and received two purple hearts. He and Kathleen Dilley married in 1952 and renewed their wedding vows with their grandchildren as attendants. Ron served as Sergeant of Arms of the Holland American Legion Post 646 for 8 years. He was instrumental in starting their Honor Guard. He was honored by being named as a Grand Marshal in the Strawberry Festival. He also belonged to the 40/8 club. Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his parents; Ronald was also preceded in death by, his son, Bruce; brothers, William, Robert and Carl and granddaughter, Kristen Jaworski. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Kathleen Berlincourt; daughters, Deborah (Larry) Jaworski and Julia (Cody) Morse; daughter-in-law, Claudia Berlincourt; grandchildren, Jayme (David) Weiden, Adam (Michelle) Jaworski, Matthew (Ruth) Wrzesinski, Jarred (Chelsea) Klar, Jessica (Bryant) Morse, Madison (Jarod) Morse, Jennifer (Mike) Brandon, Kyle (Courtney) Berlincourt, Loraine (Ryan) Sirk; 9 great grandchildren; along with canine companion, Jake.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Ron's family would like to thank their neighbors and dear friends, the staff at Spring Meadows and Ohio Living Hospice for all of their loving care.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in Ron's memory.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
