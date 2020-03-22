|
|
Ronald L. McClorrine
November 26, 1984 - March 3, 2020
Ronald L. McClorrine, born November 26, 1984 in Toledo, Ohio, departed this life on March 3, 2020. He will forever be remembered for his playful personality, combined with the heart of a lion. Ronnie was a fighter in all aspects of his life and never met a challenge that was too tough to tackle. Although he loved to joke and play, he took great pride in being there for his family and friends. Ronnie will continue to protect and watch over his loved ones from the heaven above. Surviving are parents, Joe and Denise Jones; (and others). Home going services will be held Monday, March 23rd. 11:00 a.m. Wake and 12:00 p.m. Funeral at The House of Day. Fellowship to follow.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020