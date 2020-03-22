Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald McClorrine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. McClorrine


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. McClorrine Obituary
Ronald L. McClorrine

November 26, 1984 - March 3, 2020

Ronald L. McClorrine, born November 26, 1984 in Toledo, Ohio, departed this life on March 3, 2020. He will forever be remembered for his playful personality, combined with the heart of a lion. Ronnie was a fighter in all aspects of his life and never met a challenge that was too tough to tackle. Although he loved to joke and play, he took great pride in being there for his family and friends. Ronnie will continue to protect and watch over his loved ones from the heaven above. Surviving are parents, Joe and Denise Jones; (and others). Home going services will be held Monday, March 23rd. 11:00 a.m. Wake and 12:00 p.m. Funeral at The House of Day. Fellowship to follow.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -