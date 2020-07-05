1/1
Ronald L. Wolf
1941 - 2020
Ronald L

Wolf

October 13, 1941 - July 1, 2020

Ronald L. Wolf, 78, of Walbridge died July 1, 2020 at his residence. He ws born on October 13, 1941 to Chester (Edith) Nation) Wolf Sr. He was employed with the Local 8 as an union electrician. Ron served his country in the navy during Vietnam War.

Surviving are his children, Eric (Carrie) Wolf, Cheryl (Alan) Sparks; step-children, Frank Centeno and Molly (Marvin) Alvardo, the late Stacy and Stephanie Centeno; siblings, Chet (Sue) Wolf, Sandy (Bob) Tharp, Barbara Carter and the late James Wolf; many grandchildren, including Britnee Harris; many great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. V.F.W. will conduct military honors at 4 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family. Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershankfh.com.

www.witzlershank.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Calling hours
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
JUL
5
Service
04:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
4196663121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Saying goodbye is never an easy thing to do especially when it is such a shock. Trying to describe your role in my life is a little complicated. Each title I might use doesn't seem adequate or give you enough credit. That is why we came up with the silly affectionate term of UD. It encompasses all the titles and your sense of humor. I will remember the Lemon Twist and jumping the limbo stick contests after Chet and Sue's wedding and laughing until we couldn't breathe. I will remember at dad's funeral when you held my hand and comforted me. I mostly will remember you made mom smile when I never thought she would again. I love you and will miss you my dear UD. I pray now you are at peace.
Connie Wallace
Family
