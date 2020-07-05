Ronald L
Wolf
October 13, 1941 - July 1, 2020
Ronald L. Wolf, 78, of Walbridge died July 1, 2020 at his residence. He ws born on October 13, 1941 to Chester (Edith) Nation) Wolf Sr. He was employed with the Local 8 as an union electrician. Ron served his country in the navy during Vietnam War.
Surviving are his children, Eric (Carrie) Wolf, Cheryl (Alan) Sparks; step-children, Frank Centeno and Molly (Marvin) Alvardo, the late Stacy and Stephanie Centeno; siblings, Chet (Sue) Wolf, Sandy (Bob) Tharp, Barbara Carter and the late James Wolf; many grandchildren, including Britnee Harris; many great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. V.F.W. will conduct military honors at 4 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family. Online condolences may be left at www.witzlershankfh.com
