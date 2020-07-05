Saying goodbye is never an easy thing to do especially when it is such a shock. Trying to describe your role in my life is a little complicated. Each title I might use doesn't seem adequate or give you enough credit. That is why we came up with the silly affectionate term of UD. It encompasses all the titles and your sense of humor. I will remember the Lemon Twist and jumping the limbo stick contests after Chet and Sue's wedding and laughing until we couldn't breathe. I will remember at dad's funeral when you held my hand and comforted me. I mostly will remember you made mom smile when I never thought she would again. I love you and will miss you my dear UD. I pray now you are at peace.

Connie Wallace

