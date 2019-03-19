|
Ronald Lee Haas
Ronald (Ron) Lee Haas (Age 77) of Gainesville, VA, formerly of Perrysburg, OH, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Prince William Hospital. Beloved husband of Betty Haas; devoted father of Julie Miller (Mark), Chip Haas (Wendy), Kevin Haas (Julie), and Karyn Sizemore (Steve). Also survived by brother Joseph Haas; sister Joyce Jacob; and 7 grandchildren. Family and friends may visit at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, Va., on Thursday, March 21st from 4-8 PM. Ron's Life Celebration will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 11 AM at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2589 Chain Bridge Rd., Vienna, Va. A private interment will be at Stonewall Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rheumatology Research Foundation. The online guestbook is available at www.moneyandking.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019