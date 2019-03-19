Home

POWERED BY

Services
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
2589 Chain Bridge Rd.
Vienna, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Haas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee Haas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Lee Haas Obituary
Ronald Lee Haas

Ronald (Ron) Lee Haas (Age 77) of Gainesville, VA, formerly of Perrysburg, OH, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Prince William Hospital. Beloved husband of Betty Haas; devoted father of Julie Miller (Mark), Chip Haas (Wendy), Kevin Haas (Julie), and Karyn Sizemore (Steve). Also survived by brother Joseph Haas; sister Joyce Jacob; and 7 grandchildren. Family and friends may visit at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, Va., on Thursday, March 21st from 4-8 PM. Ron's Life Celebration will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 11 AM at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2589 Chain Bridge Rd., Vienna, Va. A private interment will be at Stonewall Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rheumatology Research Foundation. The online guestbook is available at www.moneyandking.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Money and King Funeral Home
Download Now