Ronald Lovell Russell Sr.
Mr. Ronald Lovell Russell, Sr.

Mr. Russell, Sr., 58, passed suddenly Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in his home. He attended the Edward Drummond Libbey High School. Surviving are, mother, JoAnne Russell; sons, Ronald, Jr., Ronald (Jody) III and Edward Dante; daughter, Pam (LJ); 6 grandchildren; 2 sisters; 1 brother and host of other loving relatives and friends.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED. The Reverend Ben Thomas, Officiant.

Published in The Blade from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
