Mr. Ronald Lovell Russell, Sr.
Mr. Russell, Sr., 58, passed suddenly Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in his home. He attended the Edward Drummond Libbey High School. Surviving are, mother, JoAnne Russell; sons, Ronald, Jr., Ronald (Jody) III and Edward Dante; daughter, Pam (LJ); 6 grandchildren; 2 sisters; 1 brother and host of other loving relatives and friends.
Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED. The Reverend Ben Thomas, Officiant.