Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Ronald Norman Hartman Sr.


Ronald Norman Hartman Sr. Obituary
Ronald Norman Hartman Sr.

Ronald Norman Hartman Sr., 83, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away February 20, 2019.

Visitation for Ron will be held on Monday February 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. His funeral service will be held Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Michael Rogers and Brother Jason Harding will officiate. Interment will follow at Hockman Cemetery in McClure, Ohio where full military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2019
