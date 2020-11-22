Ronald P. Rady, Sr.
Ronald P. Rady, Sr., age 80, died November 18, 2020 at St. Vincent/Mercy Medical Center. He was born February 22, 1940 in Toledo to the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Kandic) Rady and graduated from Oregon Clay High School in 1959. Ron had a long career in the bowling industry, including owning and operating Twin Oaks Bowling Center from 1982-99. He also enjoyed boating and spending time at his Florida winter home. Ron was hard-working, selfless and humble. Highly intelligent, he also had a great sense of humor, was incredibly creative and was an excellent conversationalist.
Ron was predeceased by his wife, Rita (Makin) Rady in 2016, for whom he served as a primary caregiver throughout her illness of 15 years. A daughter, Velvet Hartford and son-in-law, Kenny Pratt, also preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Dawn Kaiser (Bob), Terri Pratt, Renee McEwen (Jeff), Pamela Koppert (Barry), Ronald Rady, Jr. (Cathy) and Douglas Rady (Lisa); 20 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; siblings, Stephen Rady (Ellen), Marge McMillen (Jan), Barb Gerasimiak (Rich) and Chris Powers (Ron); and special friend, Joyce Dibling.
A memorial Mass and burial will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Ron's name are suggested to the American Cancer Society
and the Alzheimer's Association
