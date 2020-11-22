1/1
Ronald P. Rady Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald P. Rady, Sr.

Ronald P. Rady, Sr., age 80, died November 18, 2020 at St. Vincent/Mercy Medical Center. He was born February 22, 1940 in Toledo to the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Kandic) Rady and graduated from Oregon Clay High School in 1959. Ron had a long career in the bowling industry, including owning and operating Twin Oaks Bowling Center from 1982-99. He also enjoyed boating and spending time at his Florida winter home. Ron was hard-working, selfless and humble. Highly intelligent, he also had a great sense of humor, was incredibly creative and was an excellent conversationalist.

Ron was predeceased by his wife, Rita (Makin) Rady in 2016, for whom he served as a primary caregiver throughout her illness of 15 years. A daughter, Velvet Hartford and son-in-law, Kenny Pratt, also preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Dawn Kaiser (Bob), Terri Pratt, Renee McEwen (Jeff), Pamela Koppert (Barry), Ronald Rady, Jr. (Cathy) and Douglas Rady (Lisa); 20 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; siblings, Stephen Rady (Ellen), Marge McMillen (Jan), Barb Gerasimiak (Rich) and Chris Powers (Ron); and special friend, Joyce Dibling.

A memorial Mass and burial will be held at a later date.

Contributions in Ron's name are suggested to the American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer's Association.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved