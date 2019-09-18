|
Ronald R. Holzman
Ronald R. Holzman, 87, of Perrysburg Township, Ohio and formerly of Cleveland died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 15, 1931 to Raymond and Emily (Springer) Holzman. He married his sweetheart, Kathleen V. Rudolph on May 29, 1955 in St. John's Lutheran Church. Spending time with and supporting his wife, children and grandchildren brought Ron his greatest joy.
Ronald served in U.S. Navy Submarine Reserves from 1950-1954. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a Vice President of Human Resources and Services for Rudolph/Libbe Inc. for 38 years, retiring in 1997. Ronald was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge where he was a past president of its church council and past chairman of its pastoral search committee. He was past-president of the Toledo Area Chapter of the Administrative Management Society and holder of its Ambassador award, past member of Society for Professional Managers and Educators, past member of Toledo Zoological Society, COSI Toledo, and Toledo Metroparks, past member of Wood Lane Industries Advisory Board, Wood County Republican Club, President and Treasurer of Belmont Farms Condominium Association, member of Lakeside, Ohio and Hilton Head Island, S.C. Property Owners Associations, past vice-chairman of the Construction Opportunity Center Administrative Committee, past Toledo area Associated General Contractors representative to State of Ohio Equal Employment Opportunity Committee, past volunteer for United Health Services, and past member of Owens College Sex Equity Advisory Committee. He was a 1955 graduate of Bowling Green State University, member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and past chapter alumni trustee, past member of the B.G.S.U. alumni board of directors, member of B.G.S.U Presidents Club, B.G.S.U. Falcon Club, and long-time season ticket holder of football, as well as men's and women's basketball.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Kathleen V. Holzman; daughters, Lynda (Rick) Lees, Brenda (Matt) Schwind, Sharron (Wally) Waclawski and Susan (Mark) Scott; grandchildren, Nick (Katie) Waclawski, Tyler (Nicole Stenberg) Waclawski, Alyssa Waclawski, Alexis Waclawski, Matthew (Tiffany) Schwind, Kyle (Katlin) Schwind, Michael Lees, Samantha Recknagel, DJ Recknagel and Harrison (Magi Larkins) Scott; siblings-in-law, Mary Oberdick, Phil and Janice Rudolph, Marilyn Rudolph, Chuck and Helyn Kurfess and Nancy Rudolph. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, John and Verna Rudolph; siblings-in-law, John (Mary) Rudolph, Bob Oberdick, Iris Rudolph, Fritz Rudolph, and Kerm Rudolph.
Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home 222 E. S. Boundary, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133), where visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019. from 2-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, Stony Ridge, Ohio on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. with the family receiving guests after 9:30 A.M. Burial will be in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, PO Box 279, Stony Ridge, OH 43463, or . Online condolences may be left to
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019