Ronald R. Napierala
1930 - 2020
RONALD R. NAPIERALA

Ronald R. Napierala, age 90, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Ron was born in Sylvania, Ohio on May 9, 1930, the son of Vincent and Emily Napierala. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1957. Ron was a carrier for 29 years with the U.S. Postal Service and after that he drove school bus with the Toledo Public Schools for 16 years. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Ron enjoyed caring for his yard, going to Toledo Mud Hens games and especially cherished the time spent with his family. Always a "joker", his witty sense of humor carried with him until the very end and he is now reunited with his loving wife Geraldine.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine; and sisters, Delores Krieger, Martha Knitz, Sally Napierala; and granddaughter, Melissa Cupps. He is survived by his loving step daughter, Linda (David) Grzybowski; granddaughters, Nicole (Tony) Robbins and Sarah (Luke) Hall; great grandson, Jackson Robbins; great granddaughter, Elliana Hall arriving in January of 2021; step daughters, Kathy Childress and Patricia Studyvin; step son, Gary (Janet) Cupps; 7 other grandchildren and 7 other great grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit, keeping Covid 19 regulations in mind, at the W. K. Sujkowski and Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. on Thursday December 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The family prefers tributes be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

Condolences may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com


Published in The Blade from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
