Ronald Ray Underwood
Ronald Ray Underwood (1942-2020) lived a full and generous life. Ron will be remembered by his friends and family for his love for his wife and family, his practical solutions for every challenge and his special care and tender way with the children who surrounded him. Ron was born to Walter and Opal (Rigdon) Underwood of Gibsonburg, OH and married his dear "Hun," Janet (Rusch) Underwood on July 4, 1962 in Fremont, OH. Together they had five children, Paul (Krista) Underwood of Elmore, OH, Jeff (Helen) Underwood of Oregon, OH, Matthew (deceased infant,) Peggy (Mike) Smith of Waterville, OH and Veronica (Terry) Hankins of Bradner, OH; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Ron is also survived by one sister, Becky (Steve) Poseler, Gibsonburg, OH.
Ron retired from Chrysler as a Journeyman Millwright and together with Janet cared for dozens of foster children in their Elmore, OH home. His memory will always be cherished and his presence missed.
Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020