Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
317 E. Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH
Ronald Ray Underwood

Ronald Ray Underwood Obituary
Ronald Ray Underwood

Ronald Ray Underwood (1942-2020) lived a full and generous life. Ron will be remembered by his friends and family for his love for his wife and family, his practical solutions for every challenge and his special care and tender way with the children who surrounded him. Ron was born to Walter and Opal (Rigdon) Underwood of Gibsonburg, OH and married his dear "Hun," Janet (Rusch) Underwood on July 4, 1962 in Fremont, OH. Together they had five children, Paul (Krista) Underwood of Elmore, OH, Jeff (Helen) Underwood of Oregon, OH, Matthew (deceased infant,) Peggy (Mike) Smith of Waterville, OH and Veronica (Terry) Hankins of Bradner, OH; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Ron is also survived by one sister, Becky (Steve) Poseler, Gibsonburg, OH.

Ron retired from Chrysler as a Journeyman Millwright and together with Janet cared for dozens of foster children in their Elmore, OH home. His memory will always be cherished and his presence missed.

Services will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

To express online condolences, please visit:

www.hermanfh.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
