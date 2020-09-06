Ronald S. Kemski
8/9/1946 - 8/23/2020
Ronnie passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was proceded in death by his parents, Sylvester S. Kemski and Evelyn (Bonkowski) Kemski. Left behind is his sister, Darlene (Kemski) Raczkowski; and husband, Jerry and Archie; nephew, Jerry Raczkowski Jr. and Mara Glesmer, Charlie and Nicole Raczkowski; great nephew, Vincent Raczkowski and great nieces, Olivia and Alyssa Raczkowski.
There will be no services. Donated body to science.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.