Ronald "Ron" Spahn
1937-01-30 - 2020-09-09
Ronald "Ron" Spahn, age 83, of Woodville, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by family and his "Sweet Pea" Carol Ameling. He was born on January 30, 1937 to Donald and Leona (David) Spahn in Pemberville, OH. On October 16, 1954 he married Elaine Wegman in Marion, IN. Ron and Elaine raised 3 children and celebrated nearly 61 years of marriage before Elaine's passing in 2015. He worked as a Machinist for Brush Wellman 39 years before retiring. Ron served as a past Captain of the Woodville Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he was credited as a lifetime member, with service spanning nearly 60 years. He enjoyed working on cars, snowmobiling and golf, in which he had numerous holes in one to his credit.

Ron is survived by his children, Deb (Randy) Koepke of IN, Kevin (Mary Ellen) Spahn of GA. and Mitzie Spahn of MD. Grandchildren, Ryan (Alex Smith) Koepke, Megan (Andy) Payton, Justin Spahn and 1 great-granddaughter due in October. In addition to his wife Elaine, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received from 5-7 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. Please be patient as guests may be asked to wait outside.

Following a family service, Ron will be laid to rest and a last call made at 12 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in a Graveside Service at Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. Officiating will be Rev. Alan Brown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to Solomon Lutheran School or the Woodville Twp. Volunteer Fire Department. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the loving care provided to Ron during his illness. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
SEP
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Westwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
Memories & Condolences
September 13, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
September 10, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
