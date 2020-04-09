|
|
Ronald T. Clark
1942 - 2020
Ronald "Ron" T. Clark, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Merrillville, IN. Ron was born in Toledo, OH and graduated from Scott High School. He retired from ProMedica Toledo Hospital as a Certified Surgical Technician/1st Assistant in 2006, after 42 years of loyal and dedicated service.
Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; parents, Bernard B. Sr. and Fay E. Clark; brother, Bernard, Jr.; and sister, Barbara Daye.
Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Ronald Thompson; daughter, Christina Clark; brothers, William "W.C." and Michael Clark; sister, Irene Jones; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; former wife and friend, Rosie Clark; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private and limited to immediate family members. However, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020