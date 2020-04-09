The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald T. Clark


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald T. Clark Obituary
Ronald T. Clark

1942 - 2020

Ronald "Ron" T. Clark, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Merrillville, IN. Ron was born in Toledo, OH and graduated from Scott High School. He retired from ProMedica Toledo Hospital as a Certified Surgical Technician/1st Assistant in 2006, after 42 years of loyal and dedicated service.

Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; parents, Bernard B. Sr. and Fay E. Clark; brother, Bernard, Jr.; and sister, Barbara Daye.

Ron leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Ronald Thompson; daughter, Christina Clark; brothers, William "W.C." and Michael Clark; sister, Irene Jones; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; former wife and friend, Rosie Clark; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private and limited to immediate family members. However, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home. www.dalefh.com

http://www.dalefh.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Download Now