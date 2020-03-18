|
Ronald Thomas Kilburn
Ronald Thomas Kilburn, age 79, of Jerusalem Township and formerly of Oregon, Ohio, passed away March 15, 2020 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital unexpectedly. Ronald was born to Daniel "Smokey" and Virginia (Hemmig) Kilburn on March 8, 1941. He was a graduate of Woodward High School. He worked as a mechanic for Middlekauf & Teledyne prior to founding and operating Ron's Custom Trailers in Oregon, Ohio. He loved to work on Stock Car Races for teams at Toledo Speedway, Milan, Findlay and Fremont. Ron loved boating, fishing and was an avid hunter. He was a long standing member of the Harborview, Cooley Canal, and Bayview Yacht Clubs, and was an active volunteer firefighter for Oregon Station #3.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Naomi (Nonamaker); daughters, Brenda Kilburn, Cindy (Joe) Mabus, Kelli Kilburn, Shelli Kilburn and Stacey Kilburn; grandchildren, Justin, Brandon, Tara, Adam Reynolds, Michael Scherer, Nichole Holt, Gregory, Karlie, Kiara, Jacey and Bryson Clark; great-grandchildren, Phinnigan, Jaxson & Aubree Reynolds, Ellie and Mattis Scherer ; siblings, Daniel (Freddie) Kilburn, Terry Lynn (Paul) Byersmith, Vickie LaFevre and Bobby (Chris) Kilburn, and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel & Virginia Kilburn; son, Greg Kilburn; sisters, Patsy Sue Kilburn, Donna Christie, Sharon Pendry and Beverly Halleron.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m., and Thursday from 2:00-8:00 pm with a Fireman Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at North Oregon Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Blade on Mar. 18, 2020