Ronald W. FisherRonald W. Fisher, 78, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Ron was born in Toledo, Ohio September 7, 1941 to Joseph and Betty (Shomody) Fisher. He retired as a Master Sargent in the United States Navy in 1982 after more than 22 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph Fisher. Ron will be laid to rest with fellow veterans at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Epiphany of the Lord Parish, Toledo or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel.