1/
Ronald W. Fisher
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald W. Fisher

Ronald W. Fisher, 78, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Ron was born in Toledo, Ohio September 7, 1941 to Joseph and Betty (Shomody) Fisher. He retired as a Master Sargent in the United States Navy in 1982 after more than 22 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph Fisher. Ron will be laid to rest with fellow veterans at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Epiphany of the Lord Parish, Toledo or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggleston Meinert & Pavley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved